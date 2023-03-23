2 Stockton teens beaten and robbed at home after man poses as delivery worker

Stockton police said they're searching for four male suspects.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are searching for four men suspected of beating and robbing two teenagers in their own home.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Mist Trail Drive in the Weston Ranch neighborhood.

Ron Schenker was heading out on an errand when he noticed something at his neighbor's home wasn't quite right.

"I seen a car there and this guy running across the lawn wearing a mask," said Schenker.

His home security camera captured an image of a man walking casually along the sidewalk wearing an orange vest and holding a clipboard. What Schenker learned from his neighbor was the man wearing the vest posed as a delivery man while the 14-year-old and 19-year-old brothers were the only ones at home.

"He knocked on the door and told them he needed to sign for the package. When he opened the door, he pushed his way in and punched the kids. It was bad," said Schenker.

Schenker witnessed two cars pull up near his home. He then got both their license plate numbers and witnessed all four suspects running out of the home to get away.

He says they were in and out in four minutes.

When approached by ABC10, the mother of the two teens said she did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

She said her two sons were recovering, but were still shaken up.

Schenker said he had no fear when he witnessed what was happening.

"These are my neighbors. We are like family, right? We watch out for one another. I just did what I thought was right," said Schenker.

Less than a week ago, Oakland Police Department posted on social media about an "uptick in residential burglaries where the individuals involved are disguised as Amazon workers."

Among the safety tips offered: invest in a doorbell camera with a two-way talk feature, make your home look occupied, make it difficult to break in and leave lights on when you go out.

"It's horrible, horrible. You're not safe. Nobody is safe anymore," said Schenker.

