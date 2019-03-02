STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was found shot to death in the 2300 block of Sandalwood Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Stockton Police.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the unresponsive man, but no suspect.

At this time a motive for the shooting is unclear. If you have any information, contact police.

