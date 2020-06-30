18-year-old dies from injuries nearly a week after drive-by shooting in Stockton

The teenager was a little more than a week ago in Stockton. Police confirmed that he died from his injuries at the hospital.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old man shot almost a week ago in Stockton died from his injuries, Stockton police confirmed.

The shooting happened back on June 22 around 10:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Delhi Avenue in the Seaport District.

Police said a vehicle drove by and fired into another car that the 18-year-old was sitting in. Authorities took him to the hospital to treat his wounds but noted back that he was unlikely to survive the injuries.

Police have now turned the case into a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Stockton Police Department Investigations Division at 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.