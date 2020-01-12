17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Stockton

The shooting happened on the 900 block of North Madison Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Stockton after a shooting left a teenager in critical condition.

Stockton police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 11:37 a.m. on the 900 block of North Madison Street.

While police were investigating, they learned that a teenager was shot and taken to the hospital by another person.

The victim was only described as a 17-year-old male.

Police said there is no motive and no arrest for the shooting at this time. The investigation is ongoing.