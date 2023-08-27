2 reportedly pepper sprayed after large fight involving minors near Stockton theater

Police said one teenage girl was cited and released after the fight.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people were reportedly pepper sprayed after a fight broke out near the downtown Stockton movie theater.

Officer David Scott, Stockton Police Department spokesperson, said the fight happened along the 200 block of North El Dorado Street around 7:35 p.m. It was described as a large fight involving minors, however, it's not clear how many people were involved.

Scott said two people were reportedly pepper sprayed and one teenage girl was cited and released. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation.

WATCH ALSO: