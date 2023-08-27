x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 reportedly pepper sprayed after large fight involving minors near Stockton theater

Police said one teenage girl was cited and released after the fight.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people were reportedly pepper sprayed after a fight broke out near the downtown Stockton movie theater.

Officer David Scott, Stockton Police Department spokesperson, said the fight happened along the 200 block of North El Dorado Street around 7:35 p.m. It was described as a large fight involving minors, however, it's not clear how many people were involved. 

Scott said two people were reportedly pepper sprayed and one teenage girl was cited and released. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Arden Fair Mall fights declining due to community pop-up events, City says

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out