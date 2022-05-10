43 homicides and 110 non-fatal shootings | Stockton town hall tackles rising crime worries

Many of the questions were focused on the potential serial killer roaming the city.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton like much of the region and nation is grappling with escalating violence. In response, Stockton city leaders hosted a public safety town hall to inform the community and respond to questions.

The event had been planned for some time to discuss ongoing violence throughout Stockton, but many of the questions were focused on the potential serial killer roaming the city.

Inside Stockton’s Victory of Praise Church, community members, activists, faith and city leaders met in a rare town hall.

Stockton’s police chief, mayor and city manager addressed the crowd in the wake of a year that’s brought 43 homicides and 110 non-fatal shootings.

“I live in North Stockton and there was two homicides in local parks under the age of 18,” said Michelle Padilla, a North Stockton resident.

Padilla has lived in Stockton for 30 years, and she has become concerned about the violence coming far too close to her home.

“I mean it’s horrific, it’s saddening,” she said.

She and many others wanted answers about what city leaders are doing to keep people safe.

However, it was the recent series of killings Stockton police now say appear to be connected to a serial killer brought people from across the area.



“Well, evil is all over the place, but when it gets close to home, people get nervous... we need information for our people, so that’s why I’m here,” said Pastor Terry Johnson, with Courts of Praise Church in Manteca.

City leaders outlined crime trends and answered direct questions from community members. It included mentions of their cooperation with the ATF, FBI and numerous local agencies to seek answers into the recent string of killings possibly tied to a single suspect.

They also called on those who see something to say something.

Stockton’s police chief said hundreds of tips a day have poured in related to the potential serial killer and stressed that cooperation is needed in all cases.

There were many questions at the town hall, and for the ones that went unanswered, officials say they will be reviewing them and will answer them in due time.

Meanwhile, community groups are planning listening sessions in high crime areas to learn more about the needs across the city.

