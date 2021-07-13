Stockton trio busted on human trafficking charges at San Jose hotel

Police said the men were detained after dropping a young woman off at a hotel for commercial sex.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Three men from Stockton were arrested on human trafficking charges, the San Jose Police Department announced Tuesday.

In a news release, police identified the suspects as Jarren Meek, 23; Markell Shelton, 20; and Mark Ramirez, 20. All three were arrested on charges including pandering, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

The arrests stem from a July 9 undercover operation from the San Jose Police Department at a hotel. In addition to the other arrests, police said the operation led to three male suspects being arrested for soliciting prostitution and the recovery of four women believed to have been forced into prostitution.

Police said Meeks, Shelton, and Ramirez were detained after they dropped a young woman off at the hotel for commercial sex. Police also accused them of having two loaded guns in their vehicle.

The three suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail but are no longer in custody.

Anyone with information on the case or other cases involving the suspects can contact Detective Shen #4224 of the San Jose Police Department’s Special Victims Unit- Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.