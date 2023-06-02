Stockton business owners, customers reflect on deadly Waterfront Warehouse shooting Friday night

One man died and two others were hurt before another deadly shooting about three hours later on W. Fremont Street

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department is still looking for the gunmen that took two lives and injured five others.

Friday night's shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the La Vaca Restaurant and Bar at the Waterfront Warehouse retail building at 445 W. Weber Avenue.

Shots were fired just outside the bar and inside the Warehouse. One man died while another man and woman were hurt. The man killed was identified as 41-year-old Pedro Pizano of Stockton.

Less than three hours later in the 1300 block of West Fremont Street, three men were shot and one died. The man killed in that shooting was identified as 42-year-old Jimmey Barrera of San Jose.

Police do not believe the shootings are related.

So far this year, there have been seven homicides in Stockton compared to four last year. There has been one arrest.

Lakesha Little Shaw has owned her health and wellness bar called "The S.H.A.W. Bar" since last July.

"It was very surprising," said Little Shaw regarding what happened at the Warehouse.

Despite the deadly shooting, she says she still feels safe and secure in the popular retail, restaurant and office building.

"Security is great. We have it 24/7 - well, when the Warehouse is open. So, yeah, people should come," she said.

On Monday, the parking lot at the Warehouse was full. It appeared to be business as usual.

Rondell Dean owns the Inspire Academy of Barbering and Cosmetology and Barber City at the Warehouse. He has close to 100 students and would like to feel safer.

"Security could be beefed-up a little bit - outside security, security cameras. It's unfortunate that people can't come and hang out in peace," said Dean.

Fernando Millan came with his mother for brunch in the Warehouse. He says it's unfortunate what happened, especially he says, with few places for younger people to enjoy.

"People drinking and get into extracurricular activities. That's why for myself, I don't really hang out as much," said Milan.

