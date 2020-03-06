Stockton police seek identities of alleged vandals, looters of Weberstown Mall

Stockton police released a number of photos from when the Weberstown Mall was looted on Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have released images of suspects involved the vandalism and looting of the Weberstown Mall in Stockton.

Stockton police spokesperson Joe Silva said there was social media post indicating the crime would happen at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, however, a situation didn’t arise until 1:44 p.m. Police said the suspects broke into the Weberstown Mall and vandalized three stores.

At the time, police said they didn’t know what merchandise was taken.

On Wednesday, the police department released multiple photos of suspected looters and vandals.

Authorities said the suspects shattered the glass doors of Weberstown Mall and ran out of the mall with shoeboxes and other merchandise from the stores inside.

Anyone who can identify the suspects can call Detective Chelsea Weir at 209-937-8597 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

