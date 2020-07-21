Stockton woman accused of pimping teenage runaway in Shasta County, Anderson police say

A 21-year-old woman from Stockton was arrested during an undercover human trafficking operation in Shasta County.

ANDERSON, Calif. — A Stockton woman is behind bars after police accused her of pimping and pandering a teenage runaway who was also from Stockton.

Keeviuana Reed, 21, is facing charges of child endangerment and pimping and pandering of a minor. She was arrested during an undercover human trafficking operation by Anderson Police Department and other Shasta County agencies.

Police said Reed agreed to give sexual services to undercover cops at a meetup point in Anderson, and when she arrived, officers said they detained her and found out that she brought three minors with her to the meetup, one of which was her own one-year-old child.

After speaking with the minors, officers said they suspected Reed of encouraging and facilitating one of the teenage minors to participate in prostitution.

Authorities said Reed encouraged the teenager to engage in prostitution and also posted sex ads for the teenager.

READ ALSO:

The teenager was identified as a reported runaway from Stockton. Police said she accepted help after expressing concern over her living situation.

Child Family Services responded to the scene to coordinate safe placement for the three minors.

Reed was booked into Shasta County Jail.

During the undercover operation, authorities also found three other women associated with illegal prostitution and gave them resources and information from Shasta County Victim Advocates. These separate cases are under investigation for possible charges to be filed.