A stolen backhoe was recovered following a burglary call in Valley Springs.

A relator called police after finding three people apparently squatting in a for-sale home located in the 8000 block of Baldwin Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found two men and two women at the property, a press release stated. After a sweep of the home officers determined that the suspects were living at the home, and had broken in through a side door in the garage.

Also during their search officers said they found a running backhoe in the driveway – the bucket of which was loaded with several items from the property. Investigators later learned that the backhoe was reported stolen on Monday, June 11, from Valley Springs Elementary School.

Police arrested 48-year-old James Whitehead, 39-year-old Cory Cassel, and 34-year-old Leah Robitaille on complaints of burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. Cassel was also found to have two outstanding warrants. The other female found in the home was released at the scene.

All three suspects were booked into the Calaveras County Jail. It is unclear how long they had been living at the home.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-754-6500.

