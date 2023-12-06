x
4 minors crash stolen Kia after brief chase in Antelope, deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said no one was hurt during the incident.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Deputies say one minor is in custody while three others are being released to their parents after a brief chase involving a stolen car in Antelope.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the stolen car was a silver 2013 Kia. 

According to the sheriff's office, the car was stolen in the area of Elkhorn and Andrea before a quick chase began and the car crashed into a median near Antelope and Walerga. 

Deputies said three minors ran and one stayed in the car. All were eventually caught and there were no injuries reported. One minor was in custody while the others were released to their parents.

