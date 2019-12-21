EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down possible victims of identity theft after uncovering identification cards and credit cards during a search warrant at a Shingle Springs home Friday.

A "substantial amount of mail, identification cards, checks, credit cards and other like items" not associated with the residence were recovered, the sheriff's office said. The items indicate mail and identity theft in the area, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office has located several victims and returned their mail and other items. Deputies are contacting other victims in Foxwood, Whispering Pines and Ponderosa Road, the office said.

Deputies also found stolen tools at the Shingle Springs home. The tools have a unique owner applied number written on them.

If you believe these tools are yours or that you have been the victim of a crime, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said to contact them at 530-621-6600.

