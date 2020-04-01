FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect led them straight to him — because the GPS units were left on stolen scooters found at his home.

The story with a called to the Sheriff’s Office from a man in Oakland, who told deputies he was an employee at Gruy Scooters and recently reported stolen scooters to police there.

That’s where the GPS comes in.

“The man informed us the GPS locators showed the scooters to be in French Camp,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post shared on Jan. 4.

Following the location, deputies arrived at a home on Wayne Court in French Camp, Calif. and met with Timothy McMahon. Because McMahon was on searchable probation, so they were able to look inside an RV parking in his driveway.

Timothy McMahon was arrested for allegedly stealing at least 20 Lyft, Lime, Gruy and Bird scooters. The scooters were found by deputies using GPS locators that were left attached.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Inside they found 20 electric scooters from various companies like Gruy, Lyft, Lime and Bird.

“All scooters were damaged, dismantled or altered in some way,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook, adding that some GPS locators on the scooters had been removed and destroyed.

During the investigation, deputies did indeed find the Gruy scooters that the original caller reported stolen from Oakland.

McMahon was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for multiple counts of possession of stolen property. Below is an image of the scooters found in McMahon's RV. More images are available on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

20 Lyft, Lime, Gruy and Bird scooters were found using GPS locators that were left attached. It all started with a tip from Gruy Scooters in Oakland.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Four arrested for Modesto gas station assault