WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland Police are investigating after a stolen SUV crashed through a wooden and metal fence early Saturday morning.
The crash happened near Clover Street and West Street just before 3:30 a.m.
According to Woodland Police, the suspects ran away after crashing the silver 1998 Dodge Durango through the fence and into the front yard of a home.
Police contacted the registered owner of the SUV, who had not yet reported the SUV as stolen.
Two BB guns were found in the front seat of the SUV.
If you have any information on who may have been involved in this crash, contact the Woodland Police Department at (530) 666-2411 or the tip line at (530) 661-7850.
