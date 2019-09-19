MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police arrested a student at James C. Enochs High School Wednesday on multiple gun charges after the department was received a tip that a student was selling vaping products on campus.

The Enochs school safety staff got an anonymous tip that a student was selling vaping devices in the school parking lot Wednesday. Police say they found multiple vaping products, a controlled substance and an unloaded gun in the student's car.

The student was arrested on multiple gun charges and for the possession for a controlled substance.

Modesto Police say the student did not make any threats to the school. Due to the student's age, officials will not be releasing any more information.

