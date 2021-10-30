2 students assaulted near dorm at Sacramento State, campus police say

Campus police said the attack happened at around 12:30 a.m. when three students were talking to two women before being approached by three other men.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two students were assaulted near student dorms Saturday night, according to the Sacramento State Police Department.

After a brief argument, a suspect punched one student as a different victim was attacked by another suspect while he was recording the assault before his cell phone was stolen. Police don't know which direction the suspects ran off to after running around one of the buildings.

Here is a description that the Sacramento State Police Department provided of the three suspects:

About 19-years-old, 5'7", weighing 160 pounds, light mustache and wearing a tracksuit with red in it.

About 23-years-old, 6'3", between 215 and 220 pounds, short black hair, full beard, and wearing a polo shirt.

About 19-years-old, 5'9", 175 pounds, long, dark less than shoulder length curly hair and unknown clothing.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call 916-278-7260.

