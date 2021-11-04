Surveillance video appears to show Amazon driver stealing package in Manteca

"I just couldn’t understand why that guy would want to put his job in jeopardy, not even knowing what’s in that package," said Grover Johnson, an Amazon customer

MANTECA, Calif. — An Amazon customer in Manteca said on Saturday morning that a package appeared to be stolen from his entryway... by the delivery driver.

Surveillance video shows the driver drops off the package, taking a confirmation photo with his phone, before snatching the package and leaving.

"The systematic way he went about it really confused me," said Grover Johnson, an Amazon customer. "To toss it in real quick, take a picture, crawl back in, take it and leave."

After watching the video from on his security system, Johnson said he searched around the house to find no trace of the package.

"I just couldn’t understand why that guy would want to put his job in jeopardy, not even knowing what’s in that package," Johnson said.

As for the driver, what did he get? A pair of padded sleeves that Johnson ordered for his grandson's peewee football practice.

ABC10 sought answers from Amazon on Saturday, but a spokesperson said she would "circle back" on Monday after looking into it.

Johnson said this is not the first time that a package has gone missing or stolen, but that he was glad to have caught this incident on camera.

"Before, I didn't have any footage to prove my innocence or to prove that it was actually stolen, and not misplaced," Johnson said.

An Amazon representative contacted Johnson Saturday after seeing the video to offer an apology and that they will conduct an investigation.