Suspect accused of burglarizing home, 15 cars in Patterson

PATTERSON, Calif. — A suspect is behind bars after allegedly burglarizing a home and more than a dozen cars in the city of Patterson, Calif. in Stanislaus County.

Deputies were called out to reports of a home invasion in the 1300 block of Beaver Creek Drive in Patterson just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The homeowner told deputies a strange man had broken into his home and ran away when the homeowner confronted him.

Around the same time, another caller told the sheriff’s office that a neighbor was confronting a suspect in the 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive – a home located just around the corner from the burglary call.

Responding deputies searched the area and arrested the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Bradley Askew of San Francisco, a few blocks away near Skimmer Drive and Cliff Swallow Drive. Deputies later learned that 15 vehicles in the neighborhood had been burglarized.

Some items in Askew’s possession were later identified as belonging to several of the burglarized vehicle owners, investigators said.

Askew was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on complaints of robbery of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen property, burglary, and resisting arrest.

