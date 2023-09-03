Man accused of threatening Ukrainian American House with airsoft gun

It comes after the Ukrainian flag at the Ukrainian American House was recently vandalized

Example video title will go here for this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man entered the Ukrainian American House and allegedly threatened people with what deputies would later learn was an airsoft rifle.

The scary moments unfolded in Rancho Cordova around 4 p.m. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the man threatened people inside and then marched back out a short time later. People inside recorded the scary ordeal on their phones.

Video provided to ABC10 shows the moments that suspect was surrounded by deputies ordering him to get out of the car with his hands up. The sheriff's office says the man was detained and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

It all comes after the Ukrainian flag at the Ukrainian American House was vandalized, which was also caught on camera. The next morning a father and son drove to church, saw that vandalism and proceeded to fix it.

The Rancho Cordova based nonprofit recently hosted a rally at the state Capitol marking one year since the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian American House offers refugee support and humanitarian aid as the war continues.

Deputies are still trying to track down that person in the vandalism incident.

The sheriff's office told ABC10 that it is not clear if the two cases are related.

WATCH ALSO: