SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Update: 11:40 a.m.

South Lake Tahoe police say Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, the man alleged to have perform sexual assaults on minors, is in the country illegally. Immigration and Customs Enforcement currently has a hold on him.

According to police, the reported crimes were witnessed at South Lake Tahoe Goodwill store, however, authorities clarified that Recendiz-Rodriguez was not an employee at the store.

Police praised the Goodwill and their employees for the help they received from them that allowed them to identify the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and those with information on the case can contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 or Secret Witness at 530-541-6800 and reference SLTPD case #1901-1341.

Original story:

A Gardnerville man was arrested by authorities in South Lake Tahoe under allegations of multiple sexual assaults on minors.

The suspect arrested was Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, 46, is being charged with multiple counts of sexual battery on minors under the age of 14.

Police say they arrested Recendiz-Rodriguez after he was identified as a suspect in sexual assaults on minors at a South Lake Tahoe business.

Those with information on the case can contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 or Secret Witness at 530-541-6800 and reference SLTPD case #1901-1341.

