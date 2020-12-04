SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Around 4:30 this afternoon, Sacramento police officers located a suspect wanted for attempted homicide out of Marysville. Police were able to pull over the suspect on West Stockton Boulevard, across from Cosumnes River College. After they approached the suspect, what happened ensued next was a bit startling.

"The suspect was inside the vehicle when officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. There was an exchange in gunfire between the suspect and officers," said Sacramento Police Department Sgt. Sabrina Briggs.

No officers were hurt or injured during the incident. But those who witnessed it, describe it as a war zone.

"I heard the vehicle stop and all of a sudden... a lot of gun shots. Sounded like a war or something...it was pretty crazy," said Joseph Placencia, a witness. "I was close. I got scared. I thought I was maybe going to get hit by a stray bullet."

As of now, the Sacramento Police Department is trying to piece together exactly what happened.

"At this moment, it's a very active scene still. We have our detectives and our crime scene investigators out here processing the scene. As more information becomes available, we'll provide that to you guys," Briggs said.

The suspect is currently at a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: CHP warns of more speeders as freeways empty with people at home