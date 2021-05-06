Suspect arrested after repeated robberies at Woodland ATM

Police said the robberies happened at the Yolo Federal Credit Union located at 266 W. Main Street.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Police have arrested a man suspected of a series of armed robberies at a Yolo Federal Credit Union branch ATM in Woodland.

Police said the robberies happened at the Yolo Federal Credit Union located at 266 W. Main Street. The suspect stole from someone on one occasion with a gun and the other with a knife, all within the same week in late April.

Woodland police reported someone with a similar description robbed people at the same ATM within the same week in March.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Ervin Vargas on Wednesday in connection with then crimes with help from tips from the public.

Vargas was booked into the Yolo County Jail on robbery complaints.

Investigators say they still are not sure how many people may have been robbed at that ATM or possibly other ATMs.

