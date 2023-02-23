Suspect arrested after shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a reported shooting that happened along Hogan Drive Thursday night.
Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hogan Drive just before 8 p.m. and arrived to find one victim who wasn't hurt.
Police ultimately detained a suspect, only identified as a man, and later recovered a firearm.
A police spokesperson said they arrested the suspect on related charges, but no additional information surrounding the incident is available at this time.
