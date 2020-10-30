Suspect arrested after woman found dead in North Sacramento apartment

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the complex, located in the 2000 block of Wyda Way, to conduct a welfare check around 10 a.m. on Oct. 28.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect is in custody in connection to the death of a woman found at an apartment complex in North Sacramento on Wednesday.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the complex, located in the 2000 block of Wyda Way, to conduct a welfare check around 10 a.m. on Oct. 28. When deputies arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman dead inside an apartment.

Initially, deputies were unsure about the victim’s cause of death. Homicide investigators, however, later determined the woman was a victim of foul play, although a cause of death has not been revealed.

Based on evidence gathered and witnesses interviewed, detectives identified 37-year-old Eugene Leal as a person of interest in the crime. Leal was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a murder complaint, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have not said what the relationship was between Leal and the victim.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.