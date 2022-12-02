Suspect arrested in deadly Sacramento County stabbing

The victim was identified as Sidney Vincent Arbour IV, 42.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after being accused of stabbing and killing another person in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the killing happened Wednesday afternoon. Deputies had gotten a call from someone on Bailey Loop saying that there was a man on the floor with stab wounds.

Deputies arrived to find the man unresponsive and stabbed at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Deputies arrested Cory Lance Sheline, 41, and booked him into jail on suspicion of homicide.

The victim was identified as Sidney Vincent Arbour IV, 42.

No additional information on the killing has been released at this time.

