Suspect arrested in donut shop robbery linked to other robberies in Modesto, Livermore

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department arrested a man suspected of robbing We Donuts on Scenic Drive on Oct. 12.
David Smith, of Modesto, is being charged with robbery, attempted murder, and using a firearm during a robbery, according to police.
Smith allegedly pointed a firearm at a donut store clerk and demanded money. He is accused of shooting a female clerk at least once and fleeing the scene.
The female clerk was taken to a hospital where she is recovering, according to a Facebook post.
During an investigation, detectives found the suspect's description matched another armed robbery at a 7-11 store Oct. 6.
Detectives found a firearm believed to be used during the robberies while arresting Smith. Police said they found more evidence linking Smith to a robbery in the city of Livermore on Oct. 9.
Detectives from the Modesto and Livermore Police Department are working together on the robbery in Livermore. The investigation is ongoing.
