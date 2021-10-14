Suspect arrested in donut shop robbery linked to other robberies in Modesto, Livermore

During an investigation, detectives found the suspect's description matched another armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Oct. 6.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department arrested a man suspected of robbing We Donuts on Scenic Drive on Oct. 12.

David Smith, of Modesto, is being charged with robbery, attempted murder, and using a firearm during a robbery, according to police.

Smith allegedly pointed a firearm at a donut store clerk and demanded money. He is accused of shooting a female clerk at least once and fleeing the scene.

The female clerk was taken to a hospital where she is recovering, according to a Facebook post.

During an investigation, detectives found the suspect's description matched another armed robbery at a 7-11 store Oct. 6.

Detectives found a firearm believed to be used during the robberies while arresting Smith. Police said they found more evidence linking Smith to a robbery in the city of Livermore on Oct. 9.

Detectives from the Modesto and Livermore Police Department are working together on the robbery in Livermore. The investigation is ongoing.

