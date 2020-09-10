Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing woman in West Sacramento fight

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento woman was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly stabbing someone during a fight Wednesday, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, West Sacramento Police responded to the 900 block of Sacramento Avenue about two women fighting, the police department said. The dispatch center was told that one woman had a knife.
Units responded and detained one woman who witnesses described as the suspect. Officers performed life-saving measures on the other woman who was stabbed at least once in the upper torso, the department said. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries.
Esther Garcia, 53, was booked into Yolo County Jail for murder, the police department said.
The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.