ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department has arrested the man suspected of shooting someone in the 3300 block of Renwick Avenue on Dec. 22.

Joshua McClure, 23, was pulled over by a Sacramento Sheriff's Department deputy on Highway 99 near Sheldon Road on Dec. 23, according to the Elk Grove Police Department (EGPD).

RELATED: Elk Grove shooting leaves one person injured

McClure was arrested for attempted homicide and several firearm-related charges. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

