Suspect arrested for multiple bank robberies in Sacramento

Sacramento police arrested a suspect they say is responsible for multiple bank robberies within the city, including one on Christmas Eve.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for multiple bank robberies in the city, including one that took place on Christmas Eve.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers were called to a bank along the 900 block of Florin Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. The suspect allegedly demanded money from tellers before running away.

Officers investigated and found the suspect, Cortney Thurman, 32, hours later.

The case was then handed over to detectives who were able to connect Thurman to another bank robbery that happened on Capitol Mall on Christmas Eve.

No one was injured in either robbery.

"The quick work of patrol officers, and diligent efforts by detectives, led to the suspect being identified and arrested," the police department said its its Facebook post.

Thurman has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple felony robbery charges. Detectives will continue to investigate Thurman to see if he is responsible for any other similar robberies in the area.

RELATED:

WATCH NEXT: