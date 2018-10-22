If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
SACRAMNETO, Calif. – Police have made an arrest in the homicide case of 26-year-old Candice DeAnda.
DeAnda was first reported missing from a neighborhood in Del Paso Heights on Friday. Her body was found inside her vehicle not far from where she was first reported missing.
On Monday, authorities announced that they had arrested 24-year-old Eddie Tillman for the murder. So far, police have not said what the relationship was between DaAnda and Tillman.
DeAnda was a mother to two children. Both children are safe, according to police.
This is a developing story.
