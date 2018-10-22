If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMNETO, Calif. – Police have made an arrest in the homicide case of 26-year-old Candice DeAnda.

DeAnda was first reported missing from a neighborhood in Del Paso Heights on Friday. Her body was found inside her vehicle not far from where she was first reported missing.

RELATED STORY: Missing Del Paso Heights mother found dead inside car

On Monday, authorities announced that they had arrested 24-year-old Eddie Tillman for the murder. So far, police have not said what the relationship was between DaAnda and Tillman.

DeAnda was a mother to two children. Both children are safe, according to police.

This is a developing story.

Police say 26-year-old Candice Deanda was last seen in the 3900 block of Branch Street. They say she may be driving a gold or silver Ford Taurus with California license plate number 4ZYP071.

Sacramento Police Department

© 2018 KXTV