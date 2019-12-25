CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department arrested a suspect who attacked another passenger near a bus stop with a knife Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

The stab victim said he argued with the suspect, Daisy Caspary, while getting off the bus at 345 W. 2nd St. around 11 a.m. The argument then turned physical, which led to Caspary pulling out a knife and cutting the victim's knee.

Caspary, 39, ran away from the scene before being arrested near Mansion Avenue and Arcadian Avenue, less than a mile away from the stabbing. Caspary was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Butte County Jail.

Chico police said officers were able to find the knife that was allegedly used in the attack.

The stab victim was treated at the scene and later released.

