Suspect arrested in deadly South Sacramento stabbing

The victim was found near a convenience store in the 7700 block of Stockton Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a convenience store in South Sacramento, Monday night.

Sacramento County deputies were called out to investigate reports of the stabbing at a convenience store in the 7700 block of Stockton Boulevard around 11 p.m. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man suffering from “apparent trauma” to his body.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Homicide detectives were then called in and it was determined the incident started as a physical fight between the victim and the suspect inside the store. That suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Coleman, was arrested a short distance from the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators did not say how they linked Coleman to the crime.

Investigators are still looking for information about this incident. If you know anything, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

