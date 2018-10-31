If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

UPDATE:

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman in Antelope.

Police say the suspect, 38-year-old Miguel Romo, had already made it to Burbank, Calif. when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 210.

According to the report, when officers were checking records at the crash scene, they were notified that Romo was wanted by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in connection to the homicide.

Before officers could arrest Romo at the scene, police say he took off running. LAPD and CHP officers both were involved in the chase. Eventually Romo was apprehended and taken to an LA area jail where he is being held without bail due to the charges.

According to investigators, Romo is also being held for a parole violation.

Original:

A woman is dead after a shooting took place in Antelope.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, the department received reports of shots fired along the 5800 block of Antelope Road. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive woman suffering from one gunshot wound.

The victim was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide in Antelope. pic.twitter.com/dGluZ5dXJW — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) October 31, 2018

Witnesses told the sheriff's department they heard multiple shots fired at the Antelope shopping center following an argument between people. Deputies are still on the scene, speaking with witnesses for their investigation.

No suspect or motive has yet been determined. The sheriff's department expects to be on the scene throughout the day. However, no road closures or traffic delays are expected.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.

