Suspect arrested in LA in connection to Modesto homicide, deputies say

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, Jose Luis Ramirez was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to the killing.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to an October homicide where a man was found dead near the side of the road in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 26-year-old Joel Santos Martinez was found dead near West Service and Jennings roads. They said Jose Luis Ramirez, 21, was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to the death on Nov. 3.

The sheriff's office identified Ramirez as the suspect and worked with the Los Angeles Police Department on his arrest. Ramirez was extradited back to Stanislaus County on Tuesday.

Ramirez had other charges that were associated with selling cannabis and possessing a short barrel shotgun or rifle. The sheriff's office did not release information on why they believed Ramirez is the suspect in Martinez's death.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-525-7083.

W Keyes Rd Homicide Suspect Arrested in Los Angeles



