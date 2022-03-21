Suspect arrested in Pacific Avenue double shooting in Stockton

The shooting left one man dead on March 20.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man is behind bars after a double shooting on Stockton's Pacific Avenue early Sunday morning.

On Monday, Stockton Police Department said they arrested 30-year-old Jeromie Damon in connection with the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue on March 20. Two men were shot, a 24-year-old and a 31-year-old. While the 24-year-old survived, the other man died at a hospital.

Damon was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

WATCH ALSO: