x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested in Pacific Avenue double shooting in Stockton

The shooting left one man dead on March 20.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man is behind bars after a double shooting on Stockton's Pacific Avenue early Sunday morning.

On Monday, Stockton Police Department said they arrested 30-year-old Jeromie Damon in connection with the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue on March 20. Two men were shot, a 24-year-old and a 31-year-old. While the 24-year-old survived, the other man died at a hospital.

Damon was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Stockton, California | A history of gun violence. How can leaders bring peace?

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

 

In Other News

Rocklin police officer shows off impromptu ukulele performance