Suspect arrested in weekend shooting on I-80 in Solano County

California Highway Patrol officers were initially called out to reports of a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-80 on June 6.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Authorities have arrested a man who they say is connected to a shooting on Interstate 80 in Solano County over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers were initially called out to reports of a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-80 on June 6. When officers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle in the area. Through their investigation, officers learned that the car had been the target of a shooting on the Interstate.

Another driver on westbound I-80 at the time recorded the incident on a dashcam. Using that video, CHP investigators said they identified a suspect. Detectives obtained a search warrant and arrested 58-year-old Stoney Curtis at his home in Vallejo.

Curtis was booked into the Solano County Jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Deputies have not released any information about the motive behind the shooting.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tip line at 707-917-4491.

Read more from ABC10