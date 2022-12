The suspect was "quickly caught" between 3:45 and 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown attempted to escape a holding cell through the ventilation system Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was "quickly caught" between 3:45 and 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect has since been safely removed from the ventilation system and returned back to a cell, according to officials.