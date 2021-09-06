Suspect who fled traffic stop barricades self in West Sacramento home, police say

Police said the suspect took off after authorities tried to perform a traffic stop.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento Police Department said a suspect is holed up in a home after taking off from a traffic stop.

Police said the incident stemmed from a traffic stop that officers tried to do on West Capitol Avenue around 4 p.m. The suspect didn't yield to officers and took off, leading police on a short chase.

After losing track of the vehicle, police said they later found it abandoned on the 1000 block of Elliot Street. According to police, a citizen said the suspect went into their home on Elliot Street and told them to leave.

Police remain in the area and around the home. No other people are believed to be inside of the home with the suspect. Police said the incident is contained to within the 1000 block of Elliot Street.

WATCH ALSO: