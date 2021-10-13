4 people arrested in suspected catalytic converter theft ring in Fairfield, police say

The four men were arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on numerous felony charges.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four men have been arrested and are suspected to be part of a catalytic converter theft ring in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department made the announcement of the arrest Wednesday on Facebook.

The four arrested are:

30-year old, Dante Cardone of Danville

28-year-old Jose Collazoochoa of Modesto

27-year-old Randall Davis of Castro Valley

28-year-old Anthony Williams of Castro Valley

FPD said on Tuesday morning officers were in the area of Beck and Woolner Avenue in Fairfield for an unrelated call when they saw a suspicious vehicle in the middle of the road. The vehicle stopped briefly for police but then took off, going the wrong way on Highway 80. Police found it best to stop chasing the vehicle and called California Highway Patrol to pick up the chase.

CHP did catch up to the vehicle and followed it until it got into the Napa County area. That's when FPD said in the post that the four men got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. Eventually, all four were arrested.

"Fairfield Officers returned to the area where they originally observed the suspects and found that they had jacked up a vehicle in an attempted to steal its catalytic converter," police said on Facebook.

Police say the suspects also left behind a reciprocating saw and a floor jack.

During a search of the suspects’ vehicle, law enforcement found two loaded firearms.

FPD says the four men were booked the Solano County Jail on felonies including grand theft, felon in possession of a firearm and evading a police officer while driving the wrong way.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9