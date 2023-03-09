Suspect in disappearance, homicide of Erica Brown arrested in Sacramento area

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect in the disappearance and homicide of a Fairfield woman was arrested in the Sacramento area Thursday night.
Fairfield Police Department announced Mark Randle was found with help from the Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Randle is a suspect in the disappearance and homicide of Erica Brown. She was reported missing to police on Aug. 25 and was last seen at her home on Aug. 20. Police believe Brown is dead based on the information they've gathered.
No additional information was released.
