Fawn Fire arson suspect to undergo psychological evaluation ahead of hearing

The court assigned two psychologists to evaluate Alexandra Souverneva, who was arrested in late September in connection with the Fawn Fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The woman accused of starting the Fawn Fire appeared in a Shasta County courtroom Tuesday.

The pre-preliminary hearing settlement conference's outcome was that Alexandra Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto, will have to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if she would be able to assist her attorney in her own defense.

The court assigned two psychologists to evaluate Souverneva. A hearing is set for Nov. 16.

Cal Fire law enforcement arrested Souverneva in late September in connection with the Fawn Fire.

Authorities say they found Souverneva trespassing and acting "irrationally." She approached firefighters asking for water and said she needed medical attention.

Souverneva was taken to a local hospital and was treated. Later that day, she was interviewed by Cal Fire law enforcement and after questioning her, officers believed she was responsible for the cause of the fire.

The Shasta County District Attorney's Office recommends she be charged with "Arson to Wildland," which is enhanced due to California's state of emergency. Souverneva pleaded not guilty.

According to Cal Fire, the Fawn Fire was fully contained on Oct. 2. It burned about 8,578 acres.

