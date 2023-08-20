Suspect in food truck robbery robbed in South Sacramento

"During that process, apparently someone who witnessed it saw that robber running and robbed him at Stockton and 65th."

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — The suspect in a food truck robbery was jumped by people who ended up robbing him, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the reported robbery at Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive around 6:15 p.m.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the suspect(s) robbed the food truck and took off with cash, but didn't end up getting far.

"During that process, apparently someone who witnessed it saw that robber running and robbed him at Stockton and 65th," said Sgt. Gandhi.

The initial suspect was left with some minor injuries after being jumped by what Gandhi said was about 2 or 3 people, who ultimately left with the cash. While that initial suspect hasn't been identified, he was ultimately brought into custody and was described as a 24-year-old gang associate.

The initial victim in the crime was not hurt.

