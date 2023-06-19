x
Crime

Suspected freeway shooter along I-205 near Tracy arrested

The freeway shooting was reported on June 14 along eastbound Interstate 205, east of Mac Arthur Drive near Tracy.

TRACY, Calif. — The suspect in a freeway shooting that happened near Tracy was arrested Monday.

Howard Bruce Schroyer Jr. was arrested without incident and booked into the San Joaquin County jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm and other charges.

Officials said a black Dodge Ram drove off along eastbound I-205 after the shooting, and no one was hurt.

The suspect vehicle was eventually found in Stockton on North Wilson Way near East Flora Street. Police said Schroyer was arrested following a traffic stop.   

