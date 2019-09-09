MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police arrested a third suspect on Monday for his involvement in beating a 63-year-old homeless man to death, according to a press release from the Modesto Police Department.

An investigation into the death identified Samuel Cervantes,18, as one of the three in the case. Officers arrested Ruben Rosales, 25, on Friday after he turned himself in at the Modesto Police Department.

Matthew Arguello, the last of the three suspects, is also in custody.

Jace Decker, 63, frequently visited Garrison Park, where he was attacked. The three suspects wrongly believed Jace was a sex offender, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Arguello and Rosales are both known criminal street gang members, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police believe the attack was gang motivated even though they did not use weapons to beat Jace into a coma.

Police credit their social media followers and local media for sharing Rosales' photo saying that it pressured Rosales to turn himself in.

