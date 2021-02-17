Suspect identified in deadly stabbing in Hughson, Stanislaus Sheriff says

Renato Gadino Valdovinso, 36, was identified as a suspect in the deadly Feb. 6 stabbing in Hughson, Calif.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Stanislaus County have identified a man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Hughson, Calif. from early February.

The stabbing happened on Saturday, Feb. 6 in the 2000 block of Charles Street.

Hughson Police Services officers were the first to arrive on the scene and they found 42-year-old Jesus Duarte suffering from critical stab wounds. Duarte was rushed to the hospital but died in the ambulance on the way.

Homicide detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and identified 36-year-old Renato Gadino Valdovinso as a suspect in the stabbing. Valdovinso is also wanted by US Federal Probation for violating his probation, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding Valdovino’s whereabouts, or about the homicide, is asked to contact Det. Hickman at 209-525-7042.

