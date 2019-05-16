THE CRIME: Jan. 6, 2006

GALT, Calif. — Clinton Poole was found unresponsive on January 6, 2006, by Galt Police officers. The 19-year-old was found stabbed in a neighborhood east of Highway 99.

During the homicide investigation, the department learned that Javier Montanez, Jr. was leaving a house party in the 700 block of Moose Creek Way that night, according to a 2018 FBI release. A witness told investigators that while leaving, Montanez got into a physical argument with Poole, who lived nearby.

On Jan. 9, 2006, a felony arrest warrant for a murder charge was issued for Montanez, who was 18 at the time. Soon, investigators learned that he may have fled to Mexico, and a federal arrest warrant was issued in August of that year for "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution." Montanez Jr. has been a fugitive there since 2006.

FBI agents tied Javier Montanez, Jr. to a 2006 homicide in Galt. Montanez, who was 18 at the time of the homicide, fled to Mexico in 2006, where he was apprehended on May 15, 2019, 13 years later.

Galt Police Department

THE SEARCH

Since the 2006 homicide of 19-year-old Poole, the Galt Police Department and FBI have worked together to find Montanez Jr. and return him to Sacramento to face charges.

In June 2018, the cold case warmed up, prompting local FBI investigators to increase the reward for his arrest to $10,000. One month later, a lead developed and pointed to his location.

By September, the FBI had him in custody and reached out to Galt PD to say he was being detained in a Mexican jail, pending extradition warrants from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the US Attorney’s Office.

THE ARREST: May 14, 2019

On May 15, 2019, FBI Special Agents arrived at the San Francisco International Airport with Javier Montanez Jr. in tow — more than 13 years after the death of Clinton Poole.

The FBI turned the 32-year-old over to the Galt Police Detectives, who booked him into the Sacramento County Jail for his outstanding homicide arrest warrant.

In a Facebook post, the Galt Police Department thanked the FBI and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for working on this case for so long, in order to bring closure to Clinton Poole’s family.