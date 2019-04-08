COLUSA, Calif. — The suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Karen Garcia, of Colusa, was booked into the Colusa County Jail Sunday, according to the Colusa Police Department.

Salvador Garcia Jr., 21, Karen's ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, was turned over by the U.S. Marshals Service to members of the Colusa County Task Force. Garcia was located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, the police said in a press release.

Karen was reported missing by her family on Jan. 9, 2018. Karen's body and car were discovered in a parking lot in Woodland on Jan. 14, 2018. The Yolo County Sheriff's Office later said Karen's cause of death was due to blunt force injuries to the head.

Officials named Salvador as a suspect in Karen's homicide after investigators found blood evidence at their shared apartment, and in his vehicle. Soon after Salvador disappeared, the U.S. Marshals Service reached out to Colusa law enforcement to provide their services.

The Colusa Police Department, Riverside Police Department, the Sacramento County District Attorney Office, the Government of Mexico Fiscalia General de Jalisco-Grupo De Ordenes y Apprensiones and the Instituto Nacional de Migracion assisted the Marshals with the investigation.

