COLUSA, Calif. — The man suspected of killing Colusa woman Karen Garcia in January 2018 pleaded "not guilty" in a court appearance Tuesday.

Salvador Garcia-Vaca was the boyfriend of Karen Garcia and father of their young daughter when Karen went missing in early January 2018. A few days later, her car was found in a Woodland parking lot. Her body was inside of it.

Garcia-Vaca was identified as the suspect in her killing after a search by law enforcement of the couple's Colusa home revealed "evidence of a homicide," the Colusa Police Department says.

Then, Garcia-Vaca disappeared.

On Sunday, more than a year and a half after Karen’s death, the Colusa Police Department announced Garcia-Vaca had been discovered in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico by the US Marshals Service and returned to Colusa to answer to his alleged crime.

At Garcia-Vaca’s arraignment Tuesday afternoon, the suspect was charged with one count of murder and one count related to domestic violence. He entered the courtroom at 4:34 p.m. wearing an orange-and-white striped shirt and black vest and responded to the judge's questions in short, quiet sentences.

Matthew Smith is Garcia-Vaca's private attorney, based out of Yuba City. He said there's a substantial amount of evidence for him to review at this point.

Garcia-Vaca's next court date is set for Oct. 9, where they will simply decide the date of his preliminary hearing.

The accused man will remain in the Colusa County Jail, where he arrived Sunday morning after being brought from Mexico, held on no bond for now "because of the charge and the circumstances surrounding the apprehension," the judge said Tuesday.

