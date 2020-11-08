Suspect in deadly Stockton shooting arrested in Manteca

Stockton Police officers and US Marshals arrested 33-year-old Anthony Stuart in the area of Airport Way and Highway 120 on Monday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A suspect connected to a deadly shooting in Stockton was arrested in Manteca.

Stockton Police officers and US Marshals arrested 33-year-old Anthony Stuart in the area of Airport Way and Highway 120 on Monday.

The investigation started on August 4, when officers were called out to reports of a shooting in the 8100 block of Palisades Drive in Stockton. When officers arrived, they found the 50-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he remained until August 9, when he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Stuart as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop, according to police.

Stuart was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a homicide complaint.

